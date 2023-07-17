Albany man jailed after high-speed chase ends in Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore. – A man was jailed Saturday after a high-speed chase that started in Albany ended with him abandoning a vehicle and being caught by a police dog, Sweet Home police said.
According to the Sweet Home Police Department, at about 11:05 p.m. on July 15 officers heard about a car chase involving law enforcement agents from Albany Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s office that was headed towards Sweet Home on Highway 20. SHPD said the pursuit was broken off before it got to Sweet Home because of the danger to the public. However, an LCSO deputy was able to flatten one of the suspect’s tires with a spike strip just west of Sweet Home, police said.
At about 11:12 p.m., an SHPD sergeant saw a vehicle speed into town. Police said the sergeant didn’t try to chase down the vehicle, but did follow it in case it crashed. A few minutes later, Sweet Home police heard reports that the vehicle had crashed on Main Street and the driver had run away towards Long Street. It was later found that the vehicle didn’t crash, but had come to a stop on the sidewalk near a power pole.
SHPD said the sergeant went to Long Street and Mountain View Road and heard the suspect running through a nearby wooded area. Police said they established a perimeter and got a K-9 team from the LCSO to find the suspect. Harley Dunn, 22, of Albany, was found and arrested at about 11:45 p.m., police said.
Dunn was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for injuries suffered during the incident, then taken to the Linn County Jail. Court records show Dunn is charged with three counts of attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of reckless driving, and one count of recklessly endangering another person.