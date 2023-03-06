Albany man sentenced to 18 months in prison for drowning death of daughter

ALBANY, Ore. -- An Albany couple convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the drowning death of their 17-month-old daughter has been sentenced.

According to court documents, John and Kaitlyn Hutchings were charged with second-degree manslaughter after their 17-month-old daughter, Jaelynn Hutchings, drowned at their home on September 23, 2021. According to those who knew the couple, John and Kaitlyn enjoyed having company over at their house, but would lock their three children in their rooms, sometimes for hours at a time. A similar social event was happening on the night Jaelynn drowned in their swimming pool, according to a person familiar with the couple.

Court documents show that John and Kaitlyn Hutchings both pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jaelynn Hutchings. The Linn County D.A.'s Office said the couple was sentenced on Friday, March 3. John Hutchings was sentenced to 18 months in prisojn, and will serve three years of post-prison supervision. The D.A.'s Office also said Kaitlyn was sentenced to 30 days in prison, and will serve three years of probation.

KEZI 9 News has requested more information on the events that transpired the night Jaelynn Hutchings passed away, as well as the reasoning behind the sentencing, and is waiting to hear back from the Linn County District Attorney's Office.