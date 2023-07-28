Albany officials on the lookout for suspects who cut into trees for valuable burls

ALBANY, Ore. – Thefts of burls from trees in public parks, first reported in Corvallis, have now also been reported in Albany, and city officials are asking for the community to stay vigilant so they can find whoever is responsible.
Tree burls are a buildup of tissue on a tree that experts say can develop as a response to stress the tree has suffered. Their unique grain patterns mean woodworkers often use them to create beautiful works such as bowls or furniture, but this means they are quite valuable as well. Removal of the burls can expose trees to pests, disease, or other factors that may prove fatal.
According to the city of Albany, officials heard reports that four burls were cut from a tree in Takena Landing Park at some point on July 27. Officials said the cost of the damage was estimated at about $9,200, and the tree may be at risk of dying because of the vandalism. Albany officials urge anyone who hears chainsaws in parks after 3 p.m. to call Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.
The thefts of tree burls from Albany are not the first such incidents in the area. The Corvallis Police Department said earlier in June that in several incidents since January 2023, thieves snuck into Willamette Park at night and used a chainsaw to chop off several burls from living trees on the public park. Officials said that up to 30 burls had been removed from seven trees at Willamette Park as of June 22. Anyone with information about these thefts are urged to contact CPD officer Peyton Sassaman at 541-766-6924.