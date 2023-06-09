Albany Police Department wins northwest region Aftermath K-9 grant competition

ALBANY, Ore. – Albany Police Department emerged as the ‘top dog,’ in a manner of speaking, having won $5,000 through the Aftermath K-9 Grant competition.
The competition helps police stations maintain their K-9 units with funding for such equipment as vests for the dogs. The Coos Bay Police Department was also part of the competition.
Albany’s police department will use the $5,000 grant to help pay for training aids, body armor, and toys for their police dogs Chetco, Kovu, and Mando.
Winners in the competition were selected through daily online voting that ended on June 5. Albany's police department won the northwest region division of the competition.
More information on the competition can be found online.