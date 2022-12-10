 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 5 to 10 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Albany Police investigating fatal hit and run crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

ALBANY, Ore. -- Albany Police are investigating a hit and run crash that left one woman dead Saturday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at about 4:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Geary St. SE.

The victim was a 30-year-old Albany resident. Police said her name will be released at a later time, pending family notification.

Police are looking for any information that could help them find the suspect vehicle and driver. Police said they do not know the make and model of the vehicle at this time, but evidence left at the scene indicates it will have front end damage.

The Albany Police are asking residents with video surveillance in the locations below to contact them.

• Geary St SE between Pacific Blvd and Queen Ave

• 16th Ave at Geary St. SE

• 17th Ave at Geary St SE

Recommended for you