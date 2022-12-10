Albany Police investigating fatal hit and run crash

ALBANY, Ore. -- Albany Police are investigating a hit and run crash that left one woman dead Saturday morning.
According to police, the crash happened at about 4:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Geary St. SE.
The victim was a 30-year-old Albany resident. Police said her name will be released at a later time, pending family notification.
Police are looking for any information that could help them find the suspect vehicle and driver. Police said they do not know the make and model of the vehicle at this time, but evidence left at the scene indicates it will have front end damage.
The Albany Police are asking residents with video surveillance in the locations below to contact them.
• Geary St SE between Pacific Blvd and Queen Ave
• 16th Ave at Geary St. SE
• 17th Ave at Geary St SE