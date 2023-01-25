Albany police officer suffers minor injuries in arrest after shots fired

ALBANY, Ore. -- A 19-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after an incident that sent a police officer to the hospital with minor injuries, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:20 p.m. on January 25 officers from the Albany Police Department responded to a home on northwest Valley View Drive after Alex Cameron Greig, 19, reported he had physically attacked his girlfriend. According to officials, when the APD arrived they heard shots fired from inside the residence. BCSO deputies said one APD officer was harmed by flying glass, and was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Law enforcement said Greig surrendered to officers and was arrested without further incident. The BCSO said they are conducting an ongoing investigation of the incident and will release more information as it is available.