...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 ft at 15 seconds and north winds 10 to 20
kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Albany police officer suffers minor injuries in arrest after shots fired

  Updated
Police lights

ALBANY, Ore. -- A 19-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after an incident that sent a police officer to the hospital with minor injuries, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:20 p.m. on January 25 officers from the Albany Police Department responded to a home on northwest Valley View Drive after Alex Cameron Greig, 19, reported he had physically attacked his girlfriend. According to officials, when the APD arrived they heard shots fired from inside the residence. BCSO deputies said one APD officer was harmed by flying glass, and was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Law enforcement said Greig surrendered to officers and was arrested without further incident. The BCSO said they are conducting an ongoing investigation of the incident and will release more information as it is available.

