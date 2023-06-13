Albany police searching for woman who went missing in suspicious circumstances

ALBANY, Ore. – After a woman went missing on Monday, Albany police are asking for help from the community while they continue a search for her.
Albany Police Department reported on June 12 that Lavonda Rossberg, 53, had gone missing in the area of 12th Avenue and Washington Street. Police said they had responded to a suspicious circumstance where Rossberg’s vehicle had been parked and running in the area for several hours, with no sign of where Rossberg herself might have gone.
Albany police said they were continuing to search the area for Rossberg as of 5:50 p.m. on June 12. Police said they have been contacting her phone and searching by drone, but still have not found her. Other members of the community are also searching for Rossberg.
Anyone with information about Rossberg’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.