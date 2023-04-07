Albany police seeking tips to help find missing 13-year-old boy

ALBANY, Ore. – The Albany Police Department is conducting an investigation to try to find a 13-year-old boy who they said might have been taken to Portland by a 24-year-old woman, and are asking the public for help.
According to Albany police, on the night of April 5 police heard a missing person report for Tryston Charles Wade, 13, of Albany. According to police, Wade’s mother told them her son had been at a friend’s residence on southeast Sixth Avenue earlier that day, but when she went to pick him up at about 3:40 p.m., she was told he had left. According to Wade’s mother, she was told her son was probably with Alyssa Kathleen Thomas, 24, of Albany.
Albany Police said that on April 6, they heard information that Wade and Thomas were possibly in the Portland area, and were trying to get transportation out of the state. Albany police said they have checked for Thomas in Albany and Linn County and have been communicating with Portland police about the two being in the Portland area.
Albany police said Tryston Wade was last seen wearing black shoes, blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. He is described as standing 5 feet and 3 inches tall with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he weighs about 170 pounds. Alyssa Thomas is described as standing 5 feet and 1 inch tall with shoulder-length pink-dyed hair and blue eyes. Police said she weighs about 111 pounds and has an active arrest warrant for theft.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Wade and Thomas are asked to contact local law enforcement, as well as the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.