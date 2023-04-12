Albany Police to host community meeting on dangers of fentanyl

ALBANY, Ore. – Albany police officials will hold an informational community meeting Wednesday evening on issues surrounding the synthetic opioid fentanyl, authorities said.
The meeting will be held April 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Russell Tripp Theater at Linn-Benton Community College, police officials said.
Albany Police said they’ve seen an alarming increase in fentanyl overdoses, with five deaths this year in Linn County alone. Two of these were in Albany, police said. Last year, there were nine deaths in Albany and 15 in Linn County.
Police officials want to educate the community on emerging trends to include Fentanyl and other substances added to Fentanyl. One of the latest to emerge is xylazine, also known as tranq.
“We're holding a fentanyl presentation tonight for our community…,” said Laura Hawkins, Albany Police Department’s public information officer, “…to expand on what's been going on in our community, and in Linn County and Oregon… we're seeing an increase, still, of fentanyl overdoses, and it's alarming.”
The discussion will help the community understand the latest in drug trends, such as fentanyl and tranq. Law enforcement wants to educate the public on the dangers of the illicit drugs, where they are coming from and what the public can do if they encounter the drugs.
“So, tonight, we hope for more community engagement,” Hawkins said, “and see what the emerging trends are in the drug world right now. We are seeing some additives in the fentanyl. Xylazine has been present, which is a large animal tranquilizer and it’s not good.”
NARCAN, which is used to reverse a fentanyl overdose can’t reverse a xylazine overdose, police said. Police said they’ve been told there’s a reversal agent for xylazine but it hasn’t been approved yet for human consumption.
Last year, Albany police officials held a meeting at the Albany Police Department and were at capacity in their community room with more than 100 people, police said. For this reason, they’re holding it at Linn-Benton Community College, authorities said.