 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Albany tattoo artist arrested for alleged sex abuse of clients, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

ALBANY, Ore. – An Albany tattoo artist was arrested on two separate occasions this month on allegations of sexually abusing female customers, authorities said.

Earlier this month, Albany Police arrested Daniel Nunoz-Rodriguez, owner of Majin Ink, LLC, a registered tattoo parlor in Albany,  on May 1 following a sex abuse investigation that began in 2022, authorities said. Nunoz-Rodriguez allegedly subjected a 19-year-old client to unwanted sexual contact, police said.

Albany Police Department officials said that Nunoz-Rodriguez was arrested on May 12 following a second criminal investigation.  Nunoz-Rodriguez allegedly made unwanted sexual contact with a 24-year-old client on two separate occasions while receiving tattooing services at his business, Albany police said.

Authorities said Nunoz-Rodriguez was transported to the Linn County Jail, and has since been released from custody with a trial pending.

Albany police officials believe there may be other victims and are asking them to contact the Albany Police Department detective unit at 541-917-7688.

Tags

Recommended for you