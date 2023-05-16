Albany tattoo artist arrested for alleged sex abuse of clients, police say

ALBANY, Ore. – An Albany tattoo artist was arrested on two separate occasions this month on allegations of sexually abusing female customers, authorities said.
Earlier this month, Albany Police arrested Daniel Nunoz-Rodriguez, owner of Majin Ink, LLC, a registered tattoo parlor in Albany, on May 1 following a sex abuse investigation that began in 2022, authorities said. Nunoz-Rodriguez allegedly subjected a 19-year-old client to unwanted sexual contact, police said.
Albany Police Department officials said that Nunoz-Rodriguez was arrested on May 12 following a second criminal investigation. Nunoz-Rodriguez allegedly made unwanted sexual contact with a 24-year-old client on two separate occasions while receiving tattooing services at his business, Albany police said.
Authorities said Nunoz-Rodriguez was transported to the Linn County Jail, and has since been released from custody with a trial pending.
Albany police officials believe there may be other victims and are asking them to contact the Albany Police Department detective unit at 541-917-7688.