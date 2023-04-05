Albany testing water quality after raw sewage pours into Waverly Lake

ALBANY, Ore. -- Public works officials with the City of Albany will be testing water quality for some time after a sewer line blockage caused thousands of gallons of raw sewage to pour into a lake within city limits.
According to public works officials, at about 3 p.m. on April 4, debris from nearby sewer construction work on the Cox Creek Interceptor caused a massive sewer line blockage near Waverly Lake. Because of this, the sewers overflowed and ended up spilling about 13,000 gallons of raw sewage into the lake. Albany public works officials said crews were immediately dispatched, cleaned up the blockage, and restored flow to the sewer by 4 p.m. that day.
The CIty of Albany said it will continue to monitor water quality in the lake and downstream in Cox Creek, but higher levels of bacteria associated with overflows should diminish quickly. Signs have been posted around the affected waterways warning the public about the potential hazards of contact with the water, and officials said the public should wait until those signs are removed before doing anything with the water. City officials also said crew are working to prevent overflows like this from happening again, and once the Cox Creek Interceptor project is done, a similar overflow will be even less likely to happen in the future.