Albany water rescue team saves family after battle with river

JEFFERSON, Ore. -- Two adults and four children were rescued from dangerous conditions on the Santiam River yesterday, but not without injury to rescue crews, the Albany Fire Department said.
AFD says their water rescue team responded to a family in distress on the Santiam River in Jefferson at about 7:15 p.m. on July 27. Officials say two Rescue Water Craft and one ambulance with six firefighter medics were sent to the scene. Officials said crews entered the river at Interstate 5 and searched east along the river. A kayak with one man and three children was quickly found and the people rescued, officials said.
AFD said crews continued upriver and found a woman in distress stuck in a deep cut-out along the river bank. Officials said firefighters were able to pull the woman out, get her on their craft, and deliver her safely to the shore. AFD says rescue crews continued up the river and found a teenager sitting on a tree with its branches in the river. Officials say the crew was able to bring the teenager aboard one of their craft, but rough conditions rolled the watercraft. Fortunately, the crew and the teen were able to make it to the shore with only minor injuries.
Albany Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that river conditions are still dangerous. They say to take the time to research and plan for the river you plan to recreate in, and to always wear a life jacket.