Alcohol believed a factor in fatal single-car crash, deputies say

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Authorities said alcohol likely played a factor in a fatal single-vehicle crash north of Monroe on Thursday afternoon.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies said the unidentified 62-year-old driver was traveling northbound on Highway 99 West on April 13 when his Kia Spectra crossed the highway’s centerline and crashed into a large tree on the west side of the highway.
The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis where he was pronounced dead, BCSO officials said.
BCSO said there were no signs of braking or swerving, which they said would have been consistent with a medical incident. Further investigation revealed the driver’s blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit, deputies said.
Sheriff’s officials said that BCSO deputies have responded to three fatal crashes since the beginning of 2023. Deputies also said there were more fatal crashes in Benton County in 2022 than seen yearly over two decades.
Authorities said that in response to these trends, Benton County Sheriff Van Arsdall announced the Enough is Enough campaign in March 2023, which increased patrols supported by funding from ODOT.
BCSO said the patrols are targeting dangerous driving, including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Deputies said the crash is under continued investigation and witnesses are asked to contact BCSO Deputy Jesse Blaser at 541-766-6858.