Alcohol believed a factor in fatal single-vehicle crash south of Corvallis, deputies say

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Alcohol is believed a factor in a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning on Highway 99 West south of Llewellyn Road, Benton County sheriff’s officials said.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 1 a.m. on May 7, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities said the unidentified driver, a 40-year-old Corvallis man, was traveling southbound when his vehicle left the roadway, went into a steep ditch on the west side of the highway, and crashed into a paved culvert.
BCSO officials said the man was dead at the scene when deputies arrived. Three of the four fatal crashes that BCSO has responded to this year involved intoxicated drivers, authorities said.
Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said that the BCSO will continue to provide increased ODOT-funded patrols, and drivers are encouraged to report such erratic driving behaviors as passing in no-passing zones, tailgating, speeding or drivers failing to maintain their lane.
Drivers witnessing these behaviors should contact 911, BCSO officials said. Authorities say drivers traveling alone should find a safe place to pull over before calling in to report location, direction of travel, license plate numbers and vehicle description.