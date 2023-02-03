Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12
to 17 ft at 8 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12
to 17 ft at 8 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say

  • Updated
  • 0
Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO)

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.

Deputies said they are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. At this point, alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the DCSO at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 23-0434.

Recommended for you