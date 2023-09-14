All evacuation orders lifted for Dorena Reservoir fire

UPDATE: All evacuation orders related to the fire north of Dorena Lake have been lifted, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said.
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A wildfire north of Dorena Reservoir led authorities to issue several urgent evacuation orders for endangered neighborhoods, but those evacuations were lifted shortly after being issued..
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Cerro Gordo Road, Prolog Way, and Ross Lane were under Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation orders. People in the area were advised to leave immediately without stopping to gather additional belongings. Officials cannot guarantee the safety of those who choose to ignore evacuation orders.
In addition to the Level 3 order, Level 2 (Get Set) orders were in place for Rat Creek Road and Row River Road between Cerro Gordo and Rat Creek Roads.
Both the Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation orders were lifted at about 5 p.m. on the same day.
Row River Road is now open on the north side of Dorena Reservoir. A map of evacuation areas is available online.