Alleged campaign finance violation in Eugene City Council race resolved

EUGENE, Ore. – As the dust begins to settle after the race for Eugene’s Ward Seven council seat, a question about question about a campaign finance violation seems to have been settled.

As previously reported, during the race for Eugene’s Ward Seven council seat, candidate Janet Ayres filed complaints against the Eugene Realtors PAC, a group that supported her opponent, Barbie Walker. Ayres claimed the Realtors had sent out flyers backing Walker without properly identifying themselves. The Eugene Realtors disputed this claim, saying they had indeed properly reported themselves and their flyers to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. The Eugene Realtors theorized that the confusion arose because the Barbie Walker PAC also sent out flyers at around the same time.

After the May 16 election had come and gone, the Secretary of State’s Office came to a conclusion on the alleged violation. The Office agreed with the Eugene Realtors, saying they reported the contributions as required and made a sufficient disclosure on their mailers. As such, Oregon’s Election Division is not planning to open an investigation into the matter, and the Realtors have effectively been cleared of any alleged wrongdoing.

Neither Barbie Walker nor Janet Ayres won the most votes in the May 16 election. Walker earned 32% of the vote, Ayres 19%. Current Interim Ward Seven Councilor Lyndsie Leech got 48% of the votes cast in the Ward Seven election.