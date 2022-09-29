Alleged Eugene bank robber arrested by multiple law enforcement agencies after vehicle chase

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who law enforcement agencies say robbed two banks was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that involved the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police after Eugene Police Department provided a description of the vehicle, the EPD says.
According to the EPD, Bryan Michael Makarowsky, 34, walked into a Chase Bank at about 4:25 p.m. on September 26 and committed a robbery while threatening to use a gun. Police said Makarowsky left the scene as they were alerted to the incident, and they flooded the area with officers and investigators. EPD said their detectives were able to quickly figure out a vehicle of interest due to the Chase Bank’s robbery being similar to that of a September 16 incident at Columbia Bank in Eugene.
EPD said they sent the vehicle description to the LCSO and OSP. Police also said that shortly afterward, the LCSO and OSP said they had found the vehicle and it fled when law enforcement personnel tried to pull it over. EPD said a chase ensued, which went south on Interstate 5 and east on Highway 58 until the vehicle was forcibly stopped near Dexter.
Police say Makarowsky was arrested without further incident and charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, one for each bank. He was also charged with eluding the police by vehicle, reckless driving and driving while suspended.