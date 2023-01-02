Alleged officer-involved shooting leads to chase that ends in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. -- A chase that reportedly involved several law enforcement agencies ended near the Amtrak station in Albany after a suspect allegedly shot at a deputy.
According to police communications, the incident began between 11 a.m. and Noon on January 2. A Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that he had been shot at, and several units responded to attempt to apprehend the suspected shooter, who seems to have fled the scene in a vehicle. Law Enforcement Officers from the BCSO, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Albany Police Department chased the subject from the area of Peoria Road and Highway 34, through Tangent on Highway 99, and finally ended at the Amtrak station in Albany just after Noon.
Emergency services and several law enforcement units are reportedly present at the Amtrak station. Albany Police Department has advised residents to avoid the area of Pacific Boulevard near the train station for the next few hours as several roads have been closed due to the situation.
This is a developing situation. Stick with KEZI 9 News for more updates as details come to light.