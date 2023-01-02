Alleged officer-involved shooting leads to chase that ends in Albany

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt, with gusts 30 kt. Seas 13 to 16 ft, but 10 to 13 ft closer to shore. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&