Alleged underage drinkers arrested after driving wrong way on major road, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two women under the age of 21 were arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants after allegedly driving the wrong way on a major roadway early on Sunday, the Eugene Police Department reported.
According to the EPD, at about 6:25 a.m. on November 13, multiple officers responded to Beltline at Northwest Expressway for reports of two vehicles driving the wrong way. Police said that after a short search, they found the vehicles and drivers parked in a driveway on Prairie Road. Police said they identified the drivers as two females, one 17 years of age and the other 19.
Police said their investigation led them to believe the women had been drinking in front of some houses. According to police, when the women left the 19-year-old followed the 17-year-old, honking her horn to help steer her in the right direction. Police said both drivers were found to intoxicated, and were arrested.
According to Police, The 17-year-old was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and being a minor in possession of alcohol. The 19-year-old was sent to the Lane County Jail on charges of DUII, reckless driving, driving while suspended, and being a minor in possession of liquor.