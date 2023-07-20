Alternate solutions for stadium woes considered as deadline approaches for Eugene Emeralds

EUGENE, Ore -- As each day passes, the deadline for the Eugene Emeralds to find a new stadium gets closer and closer.

On August 8, the team will be hosting a Save Our Ems night. The Emeralds have been in Eugene since the 50s, but one group is saying a new stadium would be too expensive and more time is needed to evaluate such a large investment. Richard Boyles is a spokesman for that group, and also the president of Merete Hotel Management.

Boyles said, "Taxpayers for Transparency are not opposed to the Ems or this stadium, but we think it's important for there to be full information available for elected officials and the community to evaluate the proposal."

Boyles feels there needs to be a much deeper look at the costs not just of building the stadium, but also the operation and maintenance costs of a new ballpark at Lane Events Center. He also wants to hear more about how the city plans to come up with the $15 million to pay for the new stadium, and how that will affect the community.

The Ems ownership is committing millions to the project, and Lane County raised the hotel and rental car tax by 2% to kick in millions more. The State of Oregon also provided $7.5 million. Boyles feels the money could be put to better use.

He said, "Now I do think that money potentially could be spent in ways that are more conducive to generating tourism. You know the Ems are well loved in the community but most of the folks who attend Ems games are not tourists."

One idea Boyles would like to see talked about is a multi-use facility at Lane Events Center for sports such as track and field. He said with the end of the tourist season in the fall and winter, businesses take a hit and he feels this would be more attractive to people than a baseball stadium.

Boyles said, "We've looked at projects like an indoor multi-use facility as a way to address that shortfall in business. Help bring up our revenues, help keep people employed during the slower time of year and frankly just make it not so slow and help benefit the community in that way."

In North Carolina, the city of Kannapolis faced a similar issue with their baseball team. City manager Eddie Smith said they went along with a new stadium because ultimately they believed it would help their downtown area.

According to Smith, it worked.

Smith said, "Private investors love to invest and build things around ballparks. They don't like to build structures where people look down onto rooftops, they love to build structures where they look down into a ball field."

Smith said in his city, the public has been very supportive. He also adds Eugene should consider making the baseball stadium a public park.

Smith said, "It is a community asset, you know a lot of different groups, and nonprofits, the hospital, even the city benefit from all the activities. Not only do the activities give people something to do, it also promotes the city, promotes downtown."

Eugene residents have a strong connection to the Emeralds. Resident Marie Johnson made it very clear she supports the Emeralds finding a new home at Lane Events Center.

She said, "We're a sports town, you know, Eugene loves their sports whatever sport it is."

In spite of the $100 million price tag, other residents like Charles Beedy would be sad to the Ems go.

Beedy said, "So I'm attached to the Emeralds... I hate to say it, 1970, when in fact that whale exploded on the coast."

The Emeralds deadline is set for the end of the current season.