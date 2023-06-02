Alternative airplane fuel among projects showcased at OSU Engineering Expo

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Some 200 student projects will be highlighted at this year’s College of Engineering Expo, according to Oregon State University officials.
The college said that the event, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 9, will be held both inside and outside of the Kelley Engineering Center, located at 2500 Monroe Ave. The expo will feature 200 senior capstone projects and 1,200 students participating, OSU said.
College officials said highlighted projects include an alternative fuel for airplanes and a feminine hygiene product that tests for hormone levels associated with disease. Students will provide demonstrations and show their work with models and posters, and another 40 projects will be shown online only, OSU said.
Other projects to be displayed range from a robot that follows a patient and alerts caregivers of potential movements indicating a health emergency to an energy generation system design for a scientific mission to Mars.
“The Engineering Expo is a highlight of our year,” said Scott Ashford, Kearney Dean of Engineering. “It’s incredible to see how all of our talented students showcase the skills they learn here at Oregon State.”
Projects are sponsored by individuals, companies, national laboratories and other government agencies, who also provide mentorship to students, OSU said.
The college said online-only projects will include a mobile app to help firefighters estimate needed equipment for an active fire, a drone camera for gathering sea turtle data, and an app that identifies birds by their songs.
The event will also feature displays by other College of Engineering clubs and organizations, including the Concrete Canoe Team, Formula One Racing, Baja Racing, and both rocketry and aeronautics groups, OSU said.