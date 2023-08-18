Alton Baker Park to host third annual event celebrating black culture and heritage

EUGENE, Ore. – A festival celebrating the culture and heritage of those of Afro-descent will be held on Saturday at Alton Baker Park in Eugene.
The third annual Black Cultural Festival is an opportunity gather and celebrate their community and culture, and allies are welcome to support the festival by showing up, volunteering, and donating. This year’s event’s theme is “Lifting As We Rise,” and will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Talicia Brown-Crowell, the festival’s executive producer, said the first event came together in the middle of a global pandemic after the murder of George Floyd. Many at the time were devastated and so a need was recognized for something to bring people together, she said.
Brown-Crowell said that she’s amazed by the continued growth of the gathering that showcases the black community, black-owned businesses, and supporting community organizations. There will also be a number of artists and musicians performing, she said.
“It's pretty amazing,” Brown-Crowell said. “I mean, third annual. We haven't done it before. And it's a pretty amazing showcasing of black community, of black-owned businesses, of um, community organizations that support us, and some amazing artists and musicians will be performing.”
In previous years, hundreds attended the festival, and this year Brown-Crowell hopes people just come together to sit down, relax, enjoy some good food, and have a good time. One of her favorite features is the youth zone, an area set aside to let children have fun and let parents relax, as well.
More information can be found on the Black Cultural Festival website and Facebook page.