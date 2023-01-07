Alzheimer's drug lecanemab receives accelerated approval amid safety concerns

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 19 ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 16 to 21 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 AM PST Sunday. Gale Warning, from 7 AM Sunday to 2 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&