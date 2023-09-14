American Idol winner to sing at Leihoku Festival in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore.-- The first ever Leihoku Festival starts Friday at the Cuthbert amphitheater in Eugene and organizers have already matched $25,000 in donated funds for relief efforts for the wildfires in Maui.
Iam Tongi is one of the latest to join in the upcoming Leihoku Festival, riding off the success of winning American Idol.
"When I first auditioned, I thought I knew what butterflies was until I went there, I couldn't feel my feet,” Tongi Said. “I was really tired. I never knew how tired singing would make you."
With the judges and most of America forever touched by his voice and his story, he would use his newfound stardom to shed light on the tragedy in Maui. Keeping Maui in the minds and hearts of the country and touring to continue his music career, it ultimately led him to performing in Eugene.
“I’m Hawaiian at heart and it was just hard to for me to see tha,t and I never really knew how bad it was until... when I finally see how bad it was it hurt even more,” Tongi said. “I have a show in Eugene at the Leihoku Fest, and then I have another show at the game, I'm playing a song at the Oregon-Hawaii game."
Festival organizers said they were already proud of the talent they booked for the festival, but they were even more thrilled when Tongi accepted an invitation to be part of it. Event organizer Brenden Clement said Tongi carries the pride of Hawaii with him.
“It was a huge moment because he brought a lot of joy and pride to Hawaii being from Kahuku and myself being from Honolulu, you know, seeing him winning American Idol and bringing all that pride back to the island,” Clement said. “When someone wins something big like American Idol it does a lot to put a spotlight on Hawaii."
With continuous tour dates scheduled and a new song coming out soon, Tongi said he is doing what he loves to do, sing with a purpose.
"I always used to think to myself, 'I got to be something in life,' you know what I mean,” Tongi said. "People don't realize how much it means to perform for people that love your music and love you, and you got to show them the love back."