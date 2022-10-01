 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

American Red Cross Cascades is seeking additional help for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Hurricane Ian in Florida

PORTLAND, Oregon — Hurricane Ian, a powerful category four hurricane, wreaked havoc in southwest Florida on Wednesday. With 150-mile-per-hour winds and historic storm surges, has taken lives and left tens of thousands homeless.

Various organizations as well as first responders are on the ground supporting relief and recovery efforts — including from the American Red Cross Cascades Region.

