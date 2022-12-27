 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING LATER THIS EVENING TO 10 AM WEDNESDAY...
...STORM WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds of 25 to 30 kt this evening, with
gusts to 40 kt. Winds will gradually ease back to 15 to 25 kt
overnight. Seas 25 to 28 ft this evening will subside overnight,
down to around 18 to 20 ft by 6 am Wednesday. Dominant period of
15 seconds will continue.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence, from
shore out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes

  • Updated
  • 0
Amtrak train

SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as $17. ODOT says they will also be lowering fares for several other stops, such as Oregon City, Salem and Albany, some by as much as 30%. Karyn Criswell, ODOT’s Public Transportation Division administrator, said the lower rates are partly a response to the high cost of driving in the Willamette Valley.

“We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Criswell. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”

Amtrak Cascades says they operate two round-trip trains between Eugene and Portland every day, and several connections are available to go further north to Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., although only the Oregon routes will have the lower prices. Schedules and tickets are available on Amtrak’s website.

