Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes

SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as $17. ODOT says they will also be lowering fares for several other stops, such as Oregon City, Salem and Albany, some by as much as 30%. Karyn Criswell, ODOT’s Public Transportation Division administrator, said the lower rates are partly a response to the high cost of driving in the Willamette Valley.
“We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Criswell. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
Amtrak Cascades says they operate two round-trip trains between Eugene and Portland every day, and several connections are available to go further north to Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., although only the Oregon routes will have the lower prices. Schedules and tickets are available on Amtrak’s website.