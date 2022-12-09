An early Christmas gift for Eugene Springfield Fire: two new fire trucks!

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire recently received a pair of brand-new fire trucks with a bunch of modern features that officials say will make them excellent firefighting vehicles.
Combined, the cost of the new trucks was more than $2 million. The fire department says the benefits of the trucks outweigh the costs.
They don’t plan on making any more purchases at the moment. In order for that to happen, the department says they would have to work with city officials since they control the department's overall budget. Officials say they have a true partnership with the city.
The trucks come with a variety of new features to keep the department up-to-date with evolving fire safety standards. Officials say the new features give their crews a serious advantage when they have to respond to emergencies.
Deputy Chief of Operations at Eugene-Springfield Fire, Scott Bishop, says, “We are very cognizant of safety; we study incidents all across the country and sometimes even around the world. And so we learn where we can apply safe principles and procedures for our people to work safely."
The fire trucks are outfitted with new 107-foot ladders. Deputy Chief Bishop says it's better having a firefighter work from the tip of an aerial ladder as opposed to putting boots down on an unstable rooftop. He also says it's beneficial to help people get out of buildings via ladder rather than having to do a complicated rope scheme. The ladders can also carry a lot more weight than previous models while still putting less pressure on the truck itself.
The trucks also come with improved lighting systems.
"Having scenes illuminated properly is a serious advantage.” Deputy Chief Bishop says, “And a vehicle like this it does have lighting capability on the tip of the aerial. If we can run the aerial up and you know add lighting to our operation, a longer aerial with better lighting is absolutely a safety enhancement."
According to the fire department, these trucks are set to roll out by the end of December.