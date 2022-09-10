 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 11 AM PDT Monday.

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Monday morning.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Animal evacuation shelter at Lane Events Center taking in livestock impacted by Cedar Creek Fire



EUGENE, Ore. -- Volunteers at the Lane Events Center are taking in livestock affected by the Cedar Creek Fire.

According to Isabel Merritt, an animal welfare officer at the evacuation shelter, more people started bringing their animals to the shelter once the Level Twi, (Be Set) evacuation notice went into place Friday afternoon. People continued bringing animals to the shelter once the Level Three (Go Now) noticed went into effect later Friday night.

As of early Saturday afternoon, there were more than 80 animals at the shelter including horses, goats and chickens, officials said.

Once animals are left at the shelter, volunteers reportedly monitor them around the clock. They conduct water checks and address each animals' dietary needs.

The shelter is only accepting animals from those who live under Level Two (Be Set) and Level Three (Go Now) evacuation notices.

"Just because Level One, be prepared obviously and be thinking about it but definitely get your livestock out at Level Two," Merritt said. "But we don't want to take up space for Level Two (Be Set) and Level Three (Go Now) people for Level One (Be Ready) evacs."

During the Holiday Farm Fire, officials said they sheltered nearly 600 animals.

There is still plenty of space for animals under Level Two (Be Set) and Level Three (Go Now) at the Lane Events Center.

Officials said if anyone would like to donate hay, grain, bucks, feed pans, and other animal care items, they are welcome to stop by the Lane Events Center.

