Animals being dumped on the side of the road near Sweet Home weigh on residents

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Sweet Home residents are dealing with animals being dumped all over the city and on the outskirts of town.
According to residents, cats and dogs are dumped in the woods, on the side of streets, in trailer parks, and even in the middle of town.
One resident who wanted to stay anonymous said she and her neighbors have been taking in animals from one spot on Cedar Creek Road where cats and dogs are dumped nearly every year for over 30 years.
“At one point we had seven dogs; all of them dumped,” she said. “I don’t understand the mentality of people that do things like that.”
The same resident said they have cameras along the road, but animals continue to be dumped out of sight of the cameras. They are often attacked by foxes and coyotes, or hit by cars. She said sometimes the animals are even hit deliberately, as shown by the tire tracks.
She said that when she finds the animals year after year, it’s an investment, but one she feels she has to make.
“It’s hard because the price of cat food and the cost of dog food has gone up sky high, and when you’re on a limited income of social security the money doesn’t go very far,” she said. “I can’t let the animal starve. I can’t do it, and I think people know that and take advantage of it.”
Denise Bermudes and Tatianna Norman are a family in Sweet Home who have taken in several cats that have been abandoned. They said when they see the animals abandoned, they can’t turn a blind eye.
“We love animals, and it hurts us to see these animals abandoned,” Bermudes said. “It’s scary and we feel bad for these guys.”
Bermudes, Norman, and many other Sweet Home residents are urging people to stop the dumping and are also hoping Sweet Home can find new ways for people to take animals in as they told me nearby shelters have a fee for animals brought in and/or have limited capacity for new animals.
“We can’t keep rescuing these cats,” Bermudes said.
“If you don’t want animals give them to somebody else instead of dropping them off to where they could end up dead,” Normal said.
Sweet Home’s animal exchange situation is an animal-abuse crisis, and residents are pleading for the dumping to stop.