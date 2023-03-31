Anne Hankins sentenced to prison, Brownsville businesses and County law enforcement react

BROWNSVILLE, Ore -- The former president of the Willamette Country Music Festival was sentenced on Thursday, and is going to prison where she will serve one year and one day.

The Willamette Country Music Festival attracted hundreds of thousands of fans and the biggest names in country music to the community of Brownsville. However, the loss of the festival due to Hankins's criminal actions hurt many local businesses who profited from the business the festival brought to town.

Despite the fact that it's been gone for a years, local businesses are still reeling from the drama that forced the festival to end. Mary Lehto is the manager for the Brownsville Saloon, a mainstay bar and grill on main street. She remembers the way Brownsville would get during the heyday of the country music festival as people from all around Oregon, and even states beyond would attend the festivities.

Armando De La Cruz, of Armando's Mexican Restaurant, recalls how crowds showed up and business boomed.

"It could get a little bit crazy because a lot of people are trying to get in to such a small town, not established for that kind of traffic," Armando said. "But we were able to manage the way it worked."

The party ended when in 2018, investigations began looking into Anne Hankins's business ventures. Vendors and volunteer groups claimed they hadn't been paid and it was later proven in court that Hankins was involved in altering bank statements and money laundering.

Hankins was arrested in 2021, and on March 30 this year she was sentenced by the U.S. federal court in Eugene to serve 12 months and one day in federal prison. She will also serve three years probation. Gone are the days of all-star performers and loud music.

Lehto said, "There would be performers that would come in, and perform in the bar afterwards even. So we would always get a lot more crowd afterwards because they would come in and entertain everybody. It was just a blast and totally busy."

For Brownsville businesses, trying to find a replacement for the festival is not easy. Armando de la Cruz said the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce is doing its best to bring events to the town. They try to establish different types of events in the summer, From Carriage me Back to Stand by Me. For many businesses, shutting down the festival was a real shame. Some people want it to come back in some form.

Lehto said, "It was such a great thing for the community... I wouldn't mind if it came back. Yeah it's hectic and crazy but the crazier the better. "

It wasn't just local businesses that were effected by the drama surrounding Anne Hankins. The Linn County Sheriff's Office also had a couple of issues with her dealings. Each year Anne Hankins and the Willamette Country Music Festival were in operation, they relied on the services of the Linn County Sheriff's Office. It was part of a contract agreement between the festival and the county commissioners. They provided a number of staff out there to deal with any crimes.

In the 2018 investigations, Hankins at one point owed $78,000 to the Sheriff's Office, according to Linn Cunty Sheriff Michelle Duncan. However, the money was eventually settled.

Sheriff Duncan said, "We were actually paid for our services fairly quickly. Again, this was, I believe, a few years back, I believe it was even prior to us knowing about the charges she was going to be facing."

Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan was a lieutenant back when the festival was still operating. She hopes what happened with Hankins serves as a reminder for people to not mess around with other people's money.

"People who look to be involved with somebody financially would do some more homework so these things don't happen." she said.

Sheriff Duncan also hopes people remember Anne Hankins's name so that in the future nobody gets involved with her again.