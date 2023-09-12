Annual block party draws crowds out to celebrate Springfield community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Community members came out in force for the Springfield Block Party on Friday, and this year were treated to fresher air and an opportunity to socialize with area businesses.
The party, held from 5 to 9 p.m. on September 8, saw participation from numerous Springfield businesses, including the Tavern on Main, for which this was the third year of their involvement. Though wildfires continued to burn, the Tavern on Main’s manager, Nicole Kauffman, said that the air was much clearer this year versus 2022 when considerable wildfire smoke sullied the outside air. This year, however, the establishment saw plenty of foot traffic.
“We saw just a lot of foot traffic, people just kind of coming just kind of enjoying the day and downtown really,” Kauffman said.
Plenty of spirits were available at the Tavern on Main, but the watering hole also offered a non-alcoholic option during the celebration in the form of a lemonade stand. Kauffman estimated this year’s Springfield Block Party attendance at double of last year’s participation.
“I would honestly say about 2 times the amount of foot traffic,” Kauffman said. “(A) year prior, it was smokey and hazy there was a lot of good involvement but everyone came by this time. There were people with their dog and kids, it's just like really a family friendly space.”