Annual camp teaches young women firefighting, EMT skills

EUGENE, Ore. – 16 girls learned the ropes of firefighting this week at the Young Women’s Fire Camp, where they participated in activities related to fire services, emergency medical services, and other lifesaving work.
2023 marks the 13th year of the Young Women’s Fire Camp hosted by Eugene Springfield Fire. They put on the camp at the fire station on Second Avenue in Eugene. Organizers said the unique camp instills self-confidence, teamwork, and leadership by teaching firefighting service skills. The camp lasted a whole week, from June 26 through June 30.
There, young women aged 15 to 19 got fitted for their turnouts on Monday and started the week off practicing emergency skills. On Tuesday, they did drills in the field and learned basic skills like hose management and throwing ladders to a building. On Wednesday, the firefighters-in-training practiced water rescue, and on Thursday they rappelled off the drill tower and climbed up the aerial ladder before putting out a car fire. On Friday, the young firefighters will put out a burning building as a final exam, then have a graduation ceremony.
"Throughout the week you hear campers say, 'Oh my gosh that was the hardest thing I've ever done!' or, 'Oh my gosh I didn't think I could do that,' and they did and they feel really proud of themselves and you see that growth," said Heidi Carlson, who has helped run the camp for 10 years. "And that's the reason we come back again and again every year."
The Young Women’s Fire Camp is an annual event held by Eugene Springfield Fire. The camp can only accommodate 16 campers, and interested people can apply on the City of Eugene’s website.