Annual law enforcement Torch Run raises funds, awareness for Special Olympics

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...


* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98F expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Weather Alert

.There is a 50% chance for critically low relative humidity
overlapping with sufficiently strong enough wind to result in
critical fire weather conditions across the southern portions of
FWZ604 late Friday afternoon into early Friday evening.


...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 604...


The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley south of the Portland metro.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Annual law enforcement Torch Run raises funds, awareness for Special Olympics

  • Updated
  • 0
Law Enforcement Torch Run

EUGENE, Ore. – Police officers from Eugene and Springfield carried a torch on Wednesday morning for a very important cause, according to local authorities.

Officers carried the Flame of Hope on the morning of July 12 from the Springfield Justice Center to Valley River Center in Eugene as part of the annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Oregon. The annual event raises both awareness and money for Special Olympics Oregon, an organization that supports people with intellectual disabilities.

“It's important because, uh, it shows that we support special Olympics,” said Rebecca Warden, a community service officer with the Eugene Police Department. “We support the athletes, and we're helping them, um, be encouraged to keep pushing forward doing what they love.”

More than 1,500 law enforcement officers from federal, state, county, and local agencies participate in the year-round Torch Run campaign, which is now in its 37th year, police officials said. Police said the Torch Run, established in 1981, now takes place in more than 30 countries around the globe.

“It's very important,” said Tiffany Monroe, a member of the Oregon Torch Run Committee. “It brings awareness to Special Olympics in the area. It's the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics worldwide. They really enjoy it. I actually have quite a few that do it every year and have done it every year for almost 10 years. So they have a great time and then they get to come over and hang out with EPD and run with EPD and we have a great comradery with them.”

The Special Olympics organization helps more than 13,000 Oregonians with intellectual disabilities, authorities said. The organization helps athletes gain self-confidence and life skills, like social competency, through its sports programs.

More importantly, Special Olympics lets participants share gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other athletes, and the community.

