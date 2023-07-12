Annual law enforcement Torch Run raises funds, awareness for Special Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. – Police officers from Eugene and Springfield carried a torch on Wednesday morning for a very important cause, according to local authorities.
Officers carried the Flame of Hope on the morning of July 12 from the Springfield Justice Center to Valley River Center in Eugene as part of the annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Oregon. The annual event raises both awareness and money for Special Olympics Oregon, an organization that supports people with intellectual disabilities.
“It's important because, uh, it shows that we support special Olympics,” said Rebecca Warden, a community service officer with the Eugene Police Department. “We support the athletes, and we're helping them, um, be encouraged to keep pushing forward doing what they love.”
More than 1,500 law enforcement officers from federal, state, county, and local agencies participate in the year-round Torch Run campaign, which is now in its 37th year, police officials said. Police said the Torch Run, established in 1981, now takes place in more than 30 countries around the globe.
“It's very important,” said Tiffany Monroe, a member of the Oregon Torch Run Committee. “It brings awareness to Special Olympics in the area. It's the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics worldwide. They really enjoy it. I actually have quite a few that do it every year and have done it every year for almost 10 years. So they have a great time and then they get to come over and hang out with EPD and run with EPD and we have a great comradery with them.”
The Special Olympics organization helps more than 13,000 Oregonians with intellectual disabilities, authorities said. The organization helps athletes gain self-confidence and life skills, like social competency, through its sports programs.
More importantly, Special Olympics lets participants share gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other athletes, and the community.