Annual Music in the Garden fundraiser is set for June 11

EUGENE, Ore. – An annual fundraiser for the Eugene Symphony Guild will be held this Sunday, featuring live music along with several tours of area gardens.
The annual Music in the Garden event will be held on June 11, and combines live music, local artists, and six self-guided tours of beautiful, local gardens with a huge plant sale, luxury raffle baskets, and more.
Luke and Catherine Roth are among the participants in this year’s Music in the Garden, and it’s their first time participating since 2012. They’ve lived in their home for 42 years, and Luke said that they planned and gradually developed one area after another.
“A lot of vegetable garden in the back, perennials in the lawn area,” Luke said, describing a bit of the Roths’ own gardening efforts. “Just a lot of work, a lot of labor of love. My wife and I enjoy this in our retirement. It's pretty much what we do.”
Highlights of the tour include the Ogburn Garden in the south hills, featuring Asian, English, and Mediterranean potted plants and whimsical statuary. Other highlights include more than 200 kinds of plants at the Springfield Hanes Garden.
Tickets and more information can be found on the Eugene Symphony’s website.