Another Level 2 Evacuation Notice for Tyee Ridge Complex Fires

TYEE, Ore. - Another set of evacuations has been announced for the Tyee Ridge Complex Fires, burning in Douglas County.
Level 2 'BE SET' to evacuate from the following areas: All residences on Lighthouse Road in Tyee, OR. This new order was issued by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Level 2 'BE SET' to evacuate means there is significant danger in your area and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
- Time to act - follow your emergency plan. Grab your go-kit of essential supplies for health, safety, and identification.
- View wildfire information map at www.dcso.com/evacuations
- Use TripCheck.com or call 511 for road closure information.
- Relocate to a safe place outside of the affected area. Inform loved ones of your plans.
- Stay informed and be alert. Continue to check for updates through local city and county websites, social media, TV, and radio.
