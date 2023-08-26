 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT SUNDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PDT Sunday.

An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke continues. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through 4 PM PDT on
Sunday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Another Level 2 Evacuation Notice for Tyee Ridge Complex Fires

Tyee Ridge Complex

TYEE, Ore. - Another set of evacuations has been announced for the Tyee Ridge Complex Fires, burning in Douglas County. 

Level 2 'BE SET' to evacuate from the following areas: All residences on Lighthouse Road in Tyee, OR. This new order was issued by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Level 2  'BE SET' to evacuate means there is significant danger in your area and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.  

  • Time to act - follow your emergency plan. Grab your go-kit of essential supplies for health, safety, and identification.
  • View wildfire information map at www.dcso.com/evacuations
  • Use TripCheck.com or call 511 for road closure information.
  • Relocate to a safe place outside of the affected area. Inform loved ones of your plans.
  • Stay informed and be alert. Continue to check for updates through local city and county websites, social media, TV, and radio.

OTHER: Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order issued for Douglas County Fire

KEZI 9 News will be tracking this complex throughout the weekend. Be sure to stay with us for the latest information. 

 

