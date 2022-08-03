Answering the call for help; 911 dispatchers needed in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Local 911 dispatchers are putting out a call for help, looking for more people to join their team.
Both the Springfield Police Department and Central Lane 911 Center have openings for this extremely important position.
Shannon Seulement has been a 911 dispatcher for the Springfield Police Department for 34 years and said they've been looking to hire two more people to join their team for quite some time.
"We don't get as many applications as we used to, for various reasons. But it's been two years that we've been short, and we've had a couple of people who have come in and left. Some people find it's not for them, it's not what they thought it would be," Seulement said.
Seulement said having thick skin, the ability to multi-task, and being quick on your feet are just a few of the skills needed to be a 911 dispatcher.
"It can be really boring. Nothing happens, then all of a sudden, a priority call comes in," Seulement said. "If you feel you're inclined to be in this line of work at all, I would highly recommend applying, asking to come to sit in and watch what actually happens so you can get a better idea of what you're looking at and see if it's right for you. Just be ready to have a really interesting, fun, but sometimes sad career."
She said the job comes with many benefits.
"The benefits are better than any place I know of," Seulement said. "We do five days on, and three days off shift. The health insurance is the best there is anywhere in this area, you get a lot of paid time off that you can earn, and the pay is a helpful pay scale for those who want to have a fun life."
Seulement said while the job is challenging, it's also very rewarding. She officially retired two years ago but hasn't parted ways just yet, saying it's hard to leave the industry once you've been in it for so long.
"When I retired, I wrote a letter to all my co-workers, and I said it's really difficult to leave something that's bigger than yourself," Seulement said. "Just that feeling of the sense of accomplishment. We had a rape that had just occurred, and then we had a call where some guy had jumped out of a car, and I was like, 'that's the same person,' and we were able to arrest him and catch him within hours of the incident and stuff like that just makes your day."
Seulement said it's also nice because their dispatch office is actually located in the Springfield Police Department, which is not very common. She said this is something special about their department, making it feel like they're one big family.
"I think the camaraderie in dispatch and the ability to work with the officers in the way that we do to help them investigate it makes it really rewarding and special," Seulement said.
For more information or to apply online, you can visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/springfieldor.
The Central Lane 911 Center is also currently hiring,
Kelly Scates has been a dispatcher for the Central Lane 911 Center for 17 years. She said there are currently 10 open dispatcher seats ready to fill.
"You have to be able to work quickly. You have to be able to work accurately," Scates said.
But before the headset goes on, there's quite a bit of training.
"There's state training, and there is a whole in-house academy you have. There's one-on-one coaching that you'll have after the academy, so we are providing a ton of coaching and resources and ways for you to be able to do the job," Scates said.
Scates and Seulement both said there's no greater feeling than helping people on the other end of the line get through their worst and scariest times.
"This job can be stressful, but it can also be really rewarding. Knowing you've made a difference, knowing you helped someone who really needed it," Scates said.
For more information or to apply online, you can visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/eugene.