Arc of Lane County gives away toys for struggling families for holidays

EUGENE, Ore. -- This holiday season, the Arc of Lane County is doing what they can to make Christmas a little brighter for people in the community.
In their annual program called Tree of Joy, the Arc was able to give away hundreds of toys to children and families of children with developmental disabilities. Those families also got a holiday food box. They set up individual times for families to come in and get their holiday toys and food to help minimize the spread of diseases like the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Bilingual staff were on hand to help out families who did not have English as a first language.
"Any holiday season people want to help, but when you can help families who are raising children with disabilities, I think the journey that they take is a little bit harder,” said Laura Dahill, the Director of Marketing & Communications at the Arc of Lane County “I think that whatever we can do to uplift and walk alongside families, the Arc is there to do that and help families."
The Arc has partnered with businesses throughout Lane County to have toy drop-off bins. The Arc said they got more than 500 toys to give to kids this year, and any that they don’t give away will be used for next year’s Tree of Joy event.