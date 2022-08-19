Arc of Lane County hosts sensory friendly clinics aimed at helping autistic kids vaccinated

EUGENE, Ore. -- A different kind of vaccine clinic in Lane County is helping kids with autism get their COVID-19 shots. But anyone is welcome to get vaccinated at these clinics.
It's hosted by the Arc of Lane County, and officials with the organization said they've been held at the Unitarian Church on 13th Street and Chambers Street in Eugene for about a year. They're called sensory friendly vaccination clinics, and it offers a smaller venue with toys, snacks and activities so kids can relax before getting their shots.
"About a year ago we actually hired a gentleman to be in charge of the program who experiences autism himself," said Arc of Lane County assistant executive director Angela Phinney. "He was really keyed into that environment, and making recommendations that maybe we need to do something different, especially now that we're serving the younger population."
Officials said large venues can be overwhelming for kids with developmental disabilities because of the noise, bright light and crowds.
"Everybody is afraid of shots," said Phinney. "I think both kids and adults. Then you add that stressor there, and it's too overwhelming for people to be in that typical environment."
Parents like Laura Malin said these clinics were perfect not just for her child with autism, but for the whole family.
"I think it's the best way to take any child with or without disabilities," said Malin.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, less than 5% of kids ages 5-11 have gotten vaccinated. For the 12-17 age group, that number is around 6%. Data from July 24 - Aug. 6 show nearly 11% of COVID-19 cases were among children 17 years and younger.
With back to school around the corner, officials at the Arc of Lane County are encouraging families to check out these clinics as an alternative option to traditional clinics.
11-year-old Lily Wales got her booster shot on Friday. She said she enjoys coming to these clinics.
"I like it because I'm not a big fan of needles. My mom and I will find fun things in the room," said Wales. "I like when we come here because sometimes I can play with the toys and go on the swing."
The clinics are held every three weeks. You can register here.