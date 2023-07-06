Archaeologists unearth 18,000-year-old evidence of eastern Oregon human occupation

EUGENE, Ore. –Tooth fragments from extinct mammals and stone tools found in a remote part of eastern Oregon by Oregon archaeologists suggest humans occupied the area more than 18,000 years ago, according to Bureau of Land Management officials.
BLM officials said that the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History Archaeological Field School has been excavating the Rimrock Draw Rockshelter site located near Riley, which is about 130 miles east of Bend, since 2011 through a partnership with the BLM. Bureau of Land Management officials said that in 2012, the field school, led by archaeologist Patrick O’Grady, unearthed camel teeth fragments that were buried under volcanic ash from an eruption of Mt. St. Helens that was dated to more than 15,000 years ago.
The teeth fragments were radiocarbon-dated to 18,250 years ago, BLM officials said.
“This is a very exciting development for the archaeological community,” said Heather Ulrich, BLM Oregon/Washington Archaeology lead. “Thanks to the partnership with Dr. O’Grady and the University these new dates push our archaeological knowledge of human occupation in North America even farther, perhaps the oldest yet!”
Other relics discovered included two orange agate scrapers, the BLM said. Agency officials said that one scraper was found in 2012 and still contained preserved bison blood residue, while the second was found in 2015 buried deeper in the ash. The scrapers are believed to be older than the ash and camel teeth fragments, B LM officials said.
“The identification of 15,000-years-old volcanic ash was a shock, then Tom’s 18,000-years old dates on the enamel, with stone tools and flakes below were even more startling,” O’Grady said.
The discovery of these items would suggest that the Rimrock Draw Rockshelter site is one of the oldest sites in North America to have been occupied by humans, BLM officials said.