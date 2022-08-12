Arcimoto founder Mark Frohnmayer removed as CEO three weeks after DUII citation

EUGENE, Ore. -- Arcimoto, a Eugene-based company that manufactures three-wheeled electric vehicles, has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer.
The company announced on August 12 that former CEO Mark Frohnmayer has been removed from the position. In his place, Chief Strategy Officer Jesse Fittipaldi has been appointed to the role of interim CEO. Arcimoto said Frohnmayer will remain at the company as Chief Vision Officer.
Fittipaldi said in a statement, “It’s an honor to lead this amazing organization, and I believe Arcimoto has the team in place to effectively lead the way in the manufacturing of rightsized EVs.”
Arcimoto did not state a reason for Frohnmayer’s removal. However, the announcement came three weeks after Frohnmayer was cited for Driving Under the Influence. The Eugene Police Department said Frohnmayer was reported as driving a three-wheeled motorcycle while intoxicated on July 15, 2022.