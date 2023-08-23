Arcimoto selling space at main factory to invest in future production

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene-based electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto is making another strategic move to keep the wheels moving at its offices.
Arcimoto said it will soon be selling unused space at its factory in West Eugene. However, that space will then be leased back to Arcimoto, and the deal will not impact production. In fact, Arcimoto said money raised by the sale will be invested into future production.
“Arcimoto is strategically listing its manufacturing facility for sale/leaseback. The selling of the facility is contingent on a lease agreement,” said Arcimoto CEO Chris Dawson in a written statement. “This allows Arcimoto to be tactical about the space being used, to keep the areas we need for manufacturing and relinquish the areas unused to free up funds. The leaseback of the manufacturing facility will unlock critical capital that is currently locked up in the factory’s equity. The capital will be used to extend our runway and allow us to continue working towards our goals.”