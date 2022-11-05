Are the homeless in Eugene voting?

EUGENE, Ore.-- One of the most important rights of all American citizens is the right to vote.
In Oregon, all homeless U.S. citizens have that right. But some homeless people like Gigi are choosing not to exercise it.
"I don't even know who the candidates are," said Gigi. "I don't know anybody in the streets that votes. We are all trying to deal with real life problems like homicides."
Gigi said it's hard to keep up with current events when you're homeless.
"There's not one place I can go to watch the news," said Gigi.
According to the Oregon Secretary of State website, voters must provide a residence address in order to vote. This could be a shelter, park or motor home.
Brian Lightle told KEZI voting is a priority, despite being on the streets himself.
"Everyone gets to choose, so why would you not want to choose on issues that affect your daily life?" said Lightle.
Even though Lightle has been homeless in Eugene for five years, he said he makes sure to keep up to date with current events so he can vote in every election.
For those voters who do not feel safe disclosing their address, there is an option to complete an "application to exempt residence address from disclosure." The Oregon SOS website states the form must be returned to your county elections office.
You can find more information about voting in Oregon HERE.
The midterm election is on November 8, 2022.