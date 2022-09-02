Areas near Cedar Creek Fire get Level 2 evacuation notice

WALDO LAKE, Ore. – Areas to the north and east of Waldo Lake are now under a Level Two evacuation notice. Anyone in the area should try to leave as soon as possible, as the Cedar Creek Fire may spread to those areas.
The East Waldo Lake and Box Canyon areas are under a Level Two evacuation notice. The areas affected by this notice are mostly campgrounds and wilderness areas. The East Waldo Lake area includes Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground, and Harralson Horse Camp as well as all dispersed camping areas. To the north of the fire, the Box Canyon Campground, Box Canyon Staging Area, Horse Camp, Skookum Creek Campground and all surrounding dispersed camping areas are included in the evacuation notice.
A Level Two evacuation notice means those in the area must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. All individuals in the area should gather essential supplies and prepare to go. All individuals who were planning to visit the area should reconsider, and make alternate plans. Lane County officials say they cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify residents if conditions in the area continue to deteriorate.