Armed and dangerous man at large after pointing gun at deputy, CCSO says

BANDON, Ore. – After a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy escaped into the wilderness after a long, grueling chase, Coos County deputies are warning the public to keep an eye out for the suspect.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy heard information on Kyle R. Thompson’s whereabouts at about 10:37 a.m. on June 22. Deputies said the 33-year-old man had been the subject of an active search by the office as he had allegedly committed several crimes while already having several warrants for his arrest.
The CCSO said the deputy eventually spotted Thompson in a black Dodge Caliber. However, when the deputy tried to stop Thompson, he sped off down 11th Street towards Rosa Road, and a chase ensued that reached speeds of up to 80 miles per hour, the CCSO said. Eventually, Thompson turned onto Windhorst Lane, a gravel road, and sped down it, kicking up a cloud of dust that caused the pursuing deputy to lose track of Thompson’s vehicle.
The CCSO said the chase didn’t end there though, as several personnel from the CCSO, Oregon State police and Bandon Fire came to help. The Caliber was found ditched in extremely heavy brush further down Windhurst Lane, and a K-9 unit was brought in to track Thompson. The CCSO said the brush was so thick that the K-9 and its handler had to crawl on their hands and knees through a creek that was completely overgrown with briars.
Eventually, however, the K-9 and the deputy found Thompson hiding under a log in the creek, the CCSO said. Although the police dog was all tangled up in brambles, the deputy, still stuck on his hands and knees, shouted at Thompson, who the CCSO said responded by pointing a handgun at the deputy’s head. The deputy immediately dove to the left into some blackberries, and by the time he was able to extricate himself, Thompson had already disappeared into the thick brush, according to the CCSO.
Deputies said the K-9 team tried to keep tracking Thompson through the thick brushes, but between brambles, bees, the creek, the heat of the day and the difficult terrain, the search was eventually called off after three hours. The CCSO said they are still trying to find and arrest Thompson, who now has additional warrants for eluding the police by vehicle and foot, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Thompson is believed to be armed and dangerous. The CCSO said anyone who spots him or has information on his whereabouts should contact either the Bandon Police Department or Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.