Armed and dangerous suspect arrested after jumping into river

WESTFIR, Ore. – A burglary suspect that was considered armed and dangerous has been arrested and put in jail, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The LCSO says that in the afternoon of July 12 they were tipped off that David Joseph Essary, 29, had been spotted at a campsite near a Forest Service road outside of Westfir. Authorities said an Oregon State Police trooper reported the camp and the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that Essary was there.

Officials say that Essary is believed to have robbed a Eugene-area tactical supply store in May and stole over $30,000 in body armor and gun components. Officials also said that a vehicle believed to be connected to the burglary was found and impounded in the days following the burglary. Essary is believed to have set the vehicle on fire early one morning while it was stored in a tow yard. Officials say that investigators learned that Essary had said he would do anything to avoid being arrested.

According to the LCSO, on July 12, shortly before 5:30 p.m., members of the LCSO Special Response Team, Springfield SWAT Team and U.S. Marshals Service investigators converged on the camp Essary was hiding in. Authorities said Essary jumped into a nearby river to try to escape, but was quickly detained. They add that Essary’s girlfriend, Brenda Ann Crow, 22, was also on the scene and taken into custody.

The LCSO said that a loaded handgun and a stolen cargo trailer were found at Essary’s campsite. Officials are working to return the trailer and other personal property to their rightful owners.

Essary was jailed and charged with first-degree aggravated theft, second-degree burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and body armor, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree arson, second degree criminal trespass, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and possession of burglary tools.

Crow was charged with first-degree aggravated theft, second degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree arson, second-degree criminal trespass, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and possession of burglary tools.

The LCSO thanks Oregon State Police, Springfield Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in this case.