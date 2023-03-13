Armed and dangerous suspect arrested after tips from community

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A man known to be armed and dangerous was arrested at the Mill Casino on Saturday after residents reported his presence to police, the Coquille Police Department reported.

Coquille police asked for help from the public on March 10 to find Jacob Warren, 20, who police said was wanted on charges of theft and burglary. According to police, Warren had stolen a gun from a vehicle and fought with a police officer who had attempted to arrest him. Police also said Warren was the subject of multiple charges in California and Oregon.

According to Coquille police, on March 11 Warren was recognized at the Mill Casino by a resident who then reported his presence to law enforcement. Coquille police said North Bend officers went to the casino and found a man matching Warren’s description, who denied that he was Warren. The man, who turned out to be Warren, then tried to run away on foot and fought with police and casino security, Coquille police said. Police said they used a taser to subdue Warren and arrest him.

Coquille police said Warren was sent to the Coos County Jail. He was charged with two counts of first-degree theft, possession of weapons by a felon, unlawful entry into a vehicle, second-degree theft, two counts of fraudulent credit card use, third-degree escape and first-degree burglary. Police said more charges are expected. Police also said he was charged with resisting arrest, giving false information to police and third-degree escape for his actions at the casino. Coquille police said he also faces felony charges from California jurisdictions.