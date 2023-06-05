Armed and dangerous suspect at large after allegedly shooting man in the back

EUGENE, Ore. – After a shooting on Saturday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect, and is asking the public to keep an eye out.
According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a shooting at a home on McDougal Lane near Prairie Road in Eugene. According to the LCSO, neighbors reported the incident at 2:18 p.m. on June 3. Deputies said their investigation showed Jason Scott Page, 34, had allegedly shot a 35-year-old man in the back during an argument. Deputies said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
Sgt. Tom Speldrich of LCSO said, "From my understanding, that person had received a ride, a personal ride to the hospital or had taken themselves, I'm not sure. It was not an ambulance that was called to the scene."
Page is described as a white man standing about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds. Page has brown hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his chest, abdomen and left arm. The LCSO said Page has active warrants for his arrest and they are following some investigative leads.
Sgt. Speldrich said, "Certainly investigators are tracking down some leads. Unfortunately, due to the active nature of the case, we don't want to compromise the investigation at this point, so I can't say exactly what those leads are."
The LCSO said the weapon used in the shooting was not found, and Page is considered armed and dangerous. LCSO urged anyone with information about Page's whereabouts to call 911 and not approach him.
It's unknown what the relationship is between Jason Scott Page and the victim. However, deputies said that prior to the shooting there was some type of dispute. According to neighbors, the house where the incident happened doesn't have the greatest reputation in the area. Neighbors often complain about loud music and cars -- but not guns.
One woman who wished to remain anonymous said Saturday was a typical day. She had been suffering from a migraine so she went to take a nap. She woke up to the sound of gunfire.
She said, "My sister was in the living room watching TV, I was in bed, and at first we thought it was fireworks because that happens all the time around here."
The woman was not the resident who called LCSO on the day of the incident.