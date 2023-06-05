Armed and dangerous suspect at large after allegedly shooting person in back

EUGENE, Ore. – After a shooting on Saturday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect, and is asking the public to keep an eye out.
According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a shooting at a home on McDougal Lane near Prairie Road in Eugene. Deputies said their investigation showed Jason Scott Page, 34, had allegedly shot a 35-year-old person in the back during an argument. Deputies said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
The LCSO said the weapon used in the shooting was not found, and Page is considered armed and dangerous. Page is described as a white man standing about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds. Page has brown hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his chest, abdomen and left arm. The LCSO said Page has active warrants for his arrest, and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911 and not approach him.