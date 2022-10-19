Armed bank robber arrested thanks to nearby police officers, Springfield police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who allegedly robbed a bank using a box cutter was arrested within five minutes of leaving the scene thanks to a nearby police patrol, the Springfield Police Department said.
According to SPD, on October 19 at about 10 a.m. patrol officers responded to the Umpqua Bank at 1377 Mohawk Blvd. for a reported bank robbery. Officers said a man, later identified as Joshua Hayden Scott, 38, entered the bank armed with a box cutter and demanded money from bank employees before jumping over the counter. Police said Scott stole money from the bank, then left the building. According to officers, bank employees were able to give a description of Scott to police dispatchers, allowing officers to track him down.
SPD said that within four minutes of the initial call, officers were on scene and had arrested Scott. They said they found Scott with the box cutter and the stolen money. Scott was taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing as well as an outstanding warrant.